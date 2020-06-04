Courtney & Mary Brandon

They loved the great outdoors, hunting, camping, fishing.
Courtney Donald Brandon and Mary Catherine (Peterson) Brandon of Buena Vista passed in the peace of their home under the care of family and Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Hospice.
Courtney of Blackwell, Texas, passed on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Mary, his wife, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 87, passed Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Mary and Courtney had 10 children; Diane Lamb, Barbara Peters, Theresa Brandon (deceased), Steve Brandon, Cathy Rowe, Cindy Newberry, Don Brandon, John Brandon, Mary Meurs, Jeff Brandon (deceased) in chronological order. They often joked tongue-in-cheek that after the last child was born, they should have named him “Amen.” Mary and Courtney enjoyed their family and happily watched them grow into 20 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Courtney Brandon enlisted on Sept. 6, 1949, serving in the Korean War as Chosen Reservoir with the 8221st AU BN and 82nd F.A.1st Calvary. Courtney met Mary on a double date in Manitou Springs at the Starlight Roller Rink when stationed at Camp Carson, Colorado Springs (Ft. Carson).
They were married at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Cascade on Oct. 25, 1952.
Courtney served on the Cedar Rapids Police Dept. and learned the trade of brick mason as well. Courtney was the son of Bert and Della Brandon of Blackwell, Texas; Mary, the daughter of Frank and Bernadette Peterson (McMahon) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Mary was a devout Catholic and excellent homemaker. She worked at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids. She also worked at Copper Mountain Ski Resort caring for children at the Pumpkin Patch. She loved the casinos in Cripple Creek and of course, Elvis Presley.
They loved the mountains of Colorado and moved to Colorado Springs in 1969 to make it their home. They loved the great outdoors, hunting, camping, fishing and teaching their children to do the same.
Mary and Courtney accomplished all they had set out to do in life leaving behind quite a legacy.
Services will be provided by Runyon Mortuary and full military honors at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista at a later date.
