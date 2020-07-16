Charles Fowler
Charles Percival Fowler III died at home in Buena Vista on June 16, 2020 surrounded by his wife and daughter while looking out of his favorite window at Mt. Princeton.
Chuck was born on the July 3, 1933 in Denver to Dorothy Fowler (née Nelson) and Charles Fowler, Jr. He was known for his jokes and quick wit which always put a smile on people’s faces. He earned a Master of Education degree from Adams State University.
From 1952 to 1960, Chuck served on the USS Rochester.
He worked as a teacher and coach at Ken Caryl Junior High School in Jefferson County, retiring in 1997.
He enjoyed fishing and bowling and was an avid volunteer with the Westernaires while his kids were riders.
In addition to the Westernaires, he was a member of Lakewood Elks, Knights of Columbus and American Legion.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, sister Nancy Mitchell (née Fowler) and brother Philip and wife Donna Fowler.
He is survived by wife Judy Fowler (née Ricotta) from Buena Vista, daughter Stacey Fowler and her boyfriend Linard Cimermanis from Boulder and son Steven Fowler from Lakewood.
Due to concerns for the lives and health of friends and family a private rosary, funeral and interment with military honors will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Wheatridge on July 24, 2020.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Chuck’s name be made to the Westernaires. Details can be found at www.westernaires.org
