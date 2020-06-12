Carroll Fleener

87, avid sportsman, computer pioneer and aviation historian.
Carroll “Phil” Fleener was a 29-year resident of Buena Vista. He passed away May 26, 2020.
Phil was born in Kansas City, Mo. on Jan. 3, 1933. He worked for the Federal government for 35 years, pioneering the use and application of computer technology.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was very proud of that service. His passion for big game hunting brought him and his family to Colorado in 1963. He was at home in Buena Vista surrounded by the mountains he loved. Phil was a student of aviation history and was a life-long aircraft modeling enthusiast.
Phil moved to Colorado Springs in May 2019 after the passing of his wife Betty in April 2018.
Phil is survived by his daughter, Deborah Putman; son Daniel Fleener; eight grandchildren and seven great-grand children. His youngest son, Mark Fleener passed in July 2015.
