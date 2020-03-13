92, enjoyed weather observations at the BV airport.
Cal Anderson of Buena Vista passed away on Feb. 25, 2020, in Colorado Springs. He was born on July 5, 1928 in Osakis, Minn.
Cal worked as a Meteorologist for the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration in Washington, D.C. He also taught classes at the Colorado Community College in Breckenridge. He had many interests including weather observations at the airport in Buena Vista.
Cal is survived by his wife Jackie Casey; daughters Maureen Frost of Denver and Mary Anderson of Dallas, Texas; son Mark Anderson of Cañon City.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 1 p.m. at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Buena Vista. Inurnment will follow at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Commented