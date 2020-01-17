Bonita Kallweit

95, loved teaching young music students.
Bonita (Bonny) Jane Kallweit passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2020. Bonny had spent the past 12 years as a resident of Felician Village in Manitowoc, Wis., where she received loving and compassionate care from all those who dedicated their lives to the ministry of senior care.
Bonny was born on Feb. 27, 1924, in Fond du Lac, Wis., daughter of the late Henry and Mary (Theune) Idsinga. She was a graduate of Sheboygan High School, class of 1942, then continued her education at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education.
She met her future husband, Alfred Kallweit, in Milwaukee at the end of WWII. They married on Aug. 10, 1946.
The next two decades took them to West Allis, Menomonee Falls, Omaha, Syracuse, St. Louis and Rockford. She received her elementary teaching degree from Creighton University of Omaha, Neb. and taught elementary and adult education until their retirement to Colorado many years later. Alfred preceded her in death in 2002.
Music was incredibly important and personal to Bonny. She loved teaching young music students while also playing in many symphonies and orchestras across the country: Beloit, Syracuse, Omaha, St. Louis, Pueblo, Colorado Springs and Rockford. Bonny was also a very dedicated teacher of adults, and a founding member of Laubach Literacy in Rockford, Ill. Along with her husband, Al, they literally traveled the world.
Survivors include four daughters and sons-in-law: Kathryn and Hans deGroot, Twain Harte, Calif.; Patricia and Dennis Kaldor, Fish Creek, Wis.; Susan and Paul Zitzmann, Brentwood, Tenn.; Mary Beth and Jim Moser, Buena Vista; one foster son and daughter-in-law: Rev. Steve Lawler and Lynda Morrison, St. Louis, Mo.; seven grandchildren: Jim (Mary) Conley, Michael (Kimberly) Conley, Sarah (Craig) Chavez, Adam (Diane) Peterman, Bonnie (Jonathan) Fenton, Blake (Alyssa) Moser and Carley (Brent) Smyth; 13 great-grandchildren Jacob, Taylor, Robby, Kate, Brooklyn, Cole C., Caroline, Lucy, Cole P., Scarlet, Adalaide, Weston and Adler. Additionally, Bonny and Al welcomed two foreign exchange students into their home: Kirsten Gehlshoj (Denmark) and Mimi (Tyszka) Stein (Venezuela).
A Memorial Service will be held during the summer in Buena Vista where she and her husband, Al, spent many happy years.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family.
The family wishes to thank the loving and concerned staff of Felician Village for the many years of caring for Bonny. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to The Cornerstone Fund-St. Mary’s at Felician Village.
Commented