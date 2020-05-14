Barbara Fritts

82, avid music fan.
One year ago, on May 11, 2019, heaven welcomed another angel home.
Barbara Jean Fritts was born in Denver on May 28, 1936 to Ernest and Alice Martinez. She spent her younger years in Denver where she met and married Jackie W. Fritts. She had two children with him – Penny Fritts and Michael Fritts.
In 1968 the family took a 3-month trip across the entire western United States and finally relocated in southern California.
Barbara was a successful retail manager and worked most of her life. In 1973, Jackie passed away and she moved her family to Hermosa Beach, Calif. In 1988 she relocated to the high desert, Hesperia, Calif. to be closer to grandkids. In 1999 she relocated back to Colorado to care for her mother-in-law. She lived in Buena Vista until her passing.
She was an avid music fan, seeing such greats as Fats Domino, Little Richard, Beach Boys, Eagles, Elton John, Billy Joel, Neil Diamond and Bob Marley. She traveled the country and had been to Mexico and Hawaii. She had just gotten back from a trip before her passing.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Fritts, sons Michael Fritts and Richard Jiron, sister Beverly Mondragon, her parents and her grandson Adam Shaw.
She is survived by her daughter Penny, brothers Steve and Ernie Martinez, brother-in-law Bill Mondragon, sister-in-law Gloria Fritts, nephews Jon and Rob Fritts and Alan Mondragon, nieces Ree Petras and Jill Mondragon, eight grandchildren, Ryan Shaw, Joshua, Wyatt and Kylie Smelter, Phillip Musso, Dylan Fritts, Richard Jiron Jr. and sister Samantha, plus three great-grandchildren.
Barbara was a caring, fun-loving and unforgettable person, daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandma, great-grandma and always a friend. She helped and took many under her wing – that was her way. She is greatly loved and sorely missed.
