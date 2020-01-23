SPECIAL EVENTS
Saturday
Jan. 25
SALIDA COUNTY WESTERN DANCE Jan. 25, 7-9 p.m., American Legion Post 64, 235 W 10th St., Salida (south corner of W 10th St. and H St.). No partner is necessary. Lessons 7-7:30 p.m.; dancing to recorded music 7:30-9 p.m. Cost is $5.
CHAFFEE ARTS KICK OFF MEMBER MEETING AND POT LUCK LUNCH Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Electric Association Community Room, Hwy. 24 N, BV. First planning meeting for the 2020 Open Awards Show and lunch following the meeting. Bring your favorite dish to share. Open to any prospective Chaffee Arts members.
Wednesday
Jan. 29
OLD-TIME MUSIC JAM Jan. 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. Hwy. 50, Salida. All abilities welcome, tunes are shared round-robin style. Andrea Coen: cell 970-309-3175 or email pflowerfiddle@gmail.com. Sponsored by Arkansas Valley Music and Dance and the Country Dance and Song Society.
UPCOMING EVENTS
WRITERS EXCHANGE SPECIAL WORKSHOP Feb. 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Methodist Church, 224 E. Fourth St., Salida. Led by well-known author, blogger, podcaster Laurel McHargue. The topic is “The Novel Novel.” Laurel will guide participants through all aspects of creating a publishable novel: Initial generation of the idea, to populating the metadata, including story arc, research, characters, organizing chapters and ISBN/PCNs. Potluck lunch. Bring pen, pencil or laptop. $60/non-members; $40/members. www.CCwritersExchange.org/Workshops for registration form. Make check payable to CCWE and mail to Chaffee County Writers Exchange, PO Box 245, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
POP UP-PUP UP Feb. 1, 1-3 p.m., Pinon Room at BV Community Center. Fun update event for Paws for Leos to hear about how far we’ve come and where we’re going. Featured speaker is Police Chief Jimmy Tidwell. Meet the board and dogs. Learn how you can get involved. Coffee and desserts served. Contact: Paws for LEOs 720-383-3995 or email: marianne.pawsforleos@gmail.com pawsforleos.org
2020 BUENA VISTA ICE BOWL Feb. 2, 10 a.m., Amy Lynch Memorial Disc Golf Course. $20 or $10 and 10 non-perishable food items or 20 non-perishable food items. 18-hole tournament benefits Arkansas Valley Christian Mission.
CURTAIN CALL WORKSHOP Feb. 3-7. Tabor Opera House is inviting community members to join Curtain Call, a free hands-on workshop to catalogue the Tabor’s 1902 drop curtains and stage sets. The workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with lunch provided at the Silver Dollar Saloon. All who participate are asked to come on Monday, Feb. 3, for an orientation if possible. Free and open to all, with advance reservations requested. Graham-Best at president@taboroperahouse.net or call 970-331-9874.
SALIDA CONCERTS MID-WINTER CONCERT Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m. Salida SteamPlant, 220 West Sackett Ave. Features William Hagen (violin) and Albert Cano Smit (piano). Pre-season fundraising concert will include a brief intermission. SteamPlant Box Office opens 30 minutes before the concert, and tickets may be purchased in advance online for $23 at www.salidaconcernts.org/store, or at the door for $25. Students K-12 are free with an accompanying adult who may purchase one discounted ticket for $10 at the door.
ONGOING ACTIVITIES
USDA FOREST SERVICE PRESCRIBED FIRE PROJECT IN CHAFFEE COUNTY PLANNED The North Trout Creek Prescribed Fire project involves burning approximately 917 acres between McGee Gulch and Shields Gulch along FR 305, 315 and 376. Four miles east of Buena Vista. Weather conditions will affect the dates for ignition. Fire personnel will monitor the burn unit until the fire is completely out. Salida Ranger District at 719-539-3591.
WIGGLES & GIGGLES Thursdays 10-11 a.m., BV Public Library. Unstructured free play. Toys and activities set up for the hour. 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
JOURNEY INTO FREEDOM Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place, 203 Cedar St., BV. James and Gail Lisi journey though the Bible teaching practical truth that we can apply to everyday life. Call 417-598-3997 or www.jameslisi.com
BV HOPE third Fridays, 3 p.m., at Public Health Office, 112 Linderman. Beth Ritchie, 719-395-6938.
Tuesday Evening Ladies Literary Society (TELLS) Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Weekly support, exploring spiritual journeys held in homes. “The Life of an Ordinary Woman” by Anne Ellis. Everyone welcome. Rebecca Poos, 719-395-2544.
Open Gym VOLLEYBALL Sundays, 7-9 p.m., BVHS gym. Ages 16+. $2/visit.
Pickleball Opportunities
Mondays 9 a.m.-noon, Fridays, 5-9 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m., all at Darren Patterson Christian Academy. All levels, $3.
TUNES & TOTS 10 a.m. Music and movement for birth to 5 years old. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
Monday Morning Art Mondays, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., BV Community Center, 715 East Main St. Drop-ins welcome. Contact BV Rec for more details, 719-395-1939.
men’s COFFEE AND CONVERSATION Wednesdays, 8 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place.
FREE COMMUNITY DOG WALK, Saturdays, 9 a.m., NE corner of E. Main and Railroad.
Game On Mondays, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Chess instruction and games for all ages. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
SHOOT AT THE RIFLE RANGE Tuesdays, 5 p.m., Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. shoot at Trap Range. First Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m., shoot at the Trap Range. Doug 719-221-3213.
MINI MONETS Tuesdays, 10 a.m. Arts and crafts for preschoolers. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
GAME NIGHT fourth Fridays, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place.
QIGONG Mondays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., adults. Exercises for flexibility and energy, improving blood flow. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
PiYo Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8-9 a.m., BV Community Center, 715 East Main St. Drop-ins welcome. Contact BV Rec for more details, 719-395-1939.
Adult Hip Hop Dance Tuesdays, 7:15-8:30 p.m., BV Community Center, 715 East Main St. Drop-ins welcome. Contact BV Rec for more details, 719-395-1939.
BINGO/American Legion Post 55 Fridays, 6 p.m. starting with dinner; bingo 7 at p.m. Clarence, 719-395-9042.
TAMING TECH TROUBLE 3:45 p.m. every other Tuesday. BV Public Library. Get simple help with your device or laptop. 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
Meditation AND MORE Saturdays, 10 a.m., adults; weekly group shares meditation practice, reflection and discussion. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
Buddhist Meditation and Philosophy Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m. 16417 CR 325, 7 miles south of Buena Vista off Rodeo Rd. 1-888-550-1777 or www.bodhimarga.org
