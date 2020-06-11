Cancelled events
• 2020 Wagon Train
• 2020 Gold Rush Days and BV Burro Race.
Virtual EVENTS
• Chaffee Arts Virtual Gallery is on its website and Facebook page.
• Chaffee County Public Health has a daily Facebook Live at noon Monday-Thursday.
• Virtual Town Hall on Fridays at 12:30 p.m.
FARMERS MARKETS Sundays at South Main Square in BV, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturdays at Alpine Park in Salida, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Safety protocols followed. For more information see foodshedalliance.com
Free Webinar by Plan & Act
“The Risks Stock Brokers Don’t Understand – Three Secrets to Investing in Stocks with Asymmetrical Risk/Reward,” June 25 at 2 p.m. A description of the event and registration are at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/three-secrets-to-investing-in-stocks-with-asymmetrical-riskreward-tickets-107763900728.
For information on Bob Schumann, the webinar’s main presenter and the senior advisor at Plan & Act, view his bio here:https://www.eventbrite.com/o/robert-j-schumann-30101586380. Schumann was a Lutheran minister until a shift in vision and calling led him to become a financial planner over 25 years ago. He views his work as a spiritual vocation.
Nature Camp
GARNA is excited to re-open youth programs this summer with 2 weeks of Nature Camp for BV area youth ages 7-11. (Additional programs in Salida.)
Session 1: June 16-18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Session 2: July 7-9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Both sessions meet at McPhelemy Park.
Join GARNA in searching for aquatic insects, exploring forestry and birds of prey, completing orienteering challenges, crafts, games, scavenger hunts, nature journaling, etc. Nature Camp has adapted to a new small-group model with distancing guidelines and mask-use required.
Cost is $165. Discounts for GARNA members; additional scholarships available.
For more information and to register, visit garna.org/
Enter GARNA’s Photo Contest Fundraiser
Benefits Chaffee and Lake County Community Foundations’ Emergency Response Funds. Submission deadline and voting deadline is June 21. If you enter the photo contest on June 18, you will receive a voucher for five free votes to apply to any photo(s) of your choice. Information and instructions on how to submit photos are at www.gogophotocontest.com/garna. For questions, contact GARNA at 719-539-5106 or info@garna.org.
Nature’s Explorers
GARNA is offering Nature’s Explorers camp for rising K-3rd graders, June 15, 22, July 6, 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Designed to explore public lands around BV. Campers will hike, bird watch, collect bugs, experiment, journal and more while appreciating nature. Cost per session is $45 for GARNA members and $50 for non-members, for the full 4-week series is $180 for members and $200 for non-members. Register online at garna.org or 719-539-5106.
Contractors Working in Sdcea’s Service Territory
In our efforts to provide safe and reliable electric service to our consumers, Sangre de Cristo Electric Association Inc. has contracted with Powerline Inspection Services Inc. to test and inspect power poles, underground transformers and enclosures in Custer, Lake and Northern Chaffee counties. The work will be completed by end of August.
Powerline Inspection Services Inc. will have access to all of Sangre de Cristo Electric’s power poles and underground electrical equipment and will be driving pickup trucks and ATVs that are clearly marked with Sangre de Cristo Electric’s logo. If you have any questions, please contact SDCEA’s Engineering Department toll-free at 844-395-2412.
BV Pregnancy Center hours
Monday, Wednesday or Thursday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 719-395-6703. As things open up more, we will gradually change back to our regular hours.
New Bees Thrift Store
• Open to shoppers, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.
• Limit of 7 shoppers inside the store at a time.
• Masks required; social distancing of 6 feet.
• Donations accepted Wednesdays and Saturdays only, 10 a.m. until full. Donations quarantined for 3 days.
• Bag day on Wednesday’s temporarily suspended.
• Applications for assistance are being accepted. Questions, call 719-395-6295.
Striping operations begin in august
Please note striping operations are dependent on clear weather conditions. The targeted dates may fluctuate. Highways being re-striped and approximate dates include:
• Aug. 4-5: U.S. 285 from Alder over Poncha Pass to Johnson Village
• Aug. 7-15: U.S. 50 from the CO 114 intersection to Coaldale
• Aug. 17: U.S. 291 from Salida to the U.S. 24 Intersection
• Aug. 18-20: U.S. 24 from Granite to Antero Junction (U.S. 24/U.S 285 intersection)
TRAFFIC IMPACTS Travelers will encounter re-striping operations Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Speeds will be reduced to 40 mph in work zones. This is a swift moving, mobile operation. Although work zones will only be in place for a few hours, motorists are urged to use caution and watch for heavy equipment.
DONATE FOOD TO Arkansas Valley Christian Mission
Food donations accepted, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the back deck.
Anyone in need of food may pick up a bag of groceries on the front deck during above hours. Call 719-395-9321 if you have any questions. Monetary contributions may be mailed to PO Box 4646, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
Habitat for Humanity
• Donation days are Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. by appointment. Call 719-966-6004 to schedule drop off. Closed to shoppers.
• Open to shoppers Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m. and Fridays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Limit of eight customers, physical distancing, masks.
• Public restrooms are closed.
BV Public Library
• Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for curbside pickup, 1-hour computer reservations, and access to the collection for checkouts.
• Limit of 10 guests at a time. Face mask required.
• Curbside Service: Place orders online or call in requests; after receiving your notice that items are ready, call 719-395-8700 and a package will be left in the front foyer for pickup.
• Printing: Send files and quantity information to printing@buenavistalibrary.org and call ahead for curbside pickup. The library is printing up to 10 copies for free.
• Computers by reservation: Limited to four stations. Call 719-395-8700 for a 1-hour reservation.
• All returns may go in the book return, including media. Items quarantined and cleaned before returning to circulation.
• Reading areas, children’s play areas and meeting room remain closed.
• Offers ebook and audiobook purchases; digital books, movies and magazines. Our website www.buenavistalibrary.org offers tutorials on all of our available resources.
• WiFi is available in our parking areas 24 hours a day.
Instagram for teens
The Extraordinary Teen Council or ETC is hosting an instagram page for teens. Teens may post their creative endeavors in all forms. Check out @etc_art_gallery on Instagram for details. Anyone can message a picture or video of their art to @etc_art_gallery. There will be random gift card drawings to local businesses every 2 weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.