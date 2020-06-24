Chaffee County unemployment assistance applications have steadily declined going from late March to May, according to charts from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
The county averaged six initial regular unemployment claims per week in 2019. The week ending March 28, the figure peaked at 356. It has declined since then, with the week ending May 30 seeing 27 initial claims.
The county’s weekly continued unemployment insurance claims averaged 40 a week in 2019. Claims reached a high point the week of May 9 at 743. On the week of May 30, continued claims were at 673.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) weekly initial claims have consistently decreased since the program’s initiation the week ending April 25. It began at 207 and immediately fell to 52 the next week. The week ending June 6, PUA initial claims were at 24.
According to the Labor Department’s business establishments survey, Colorado employers added 68,800 nonfarm payroll jobs between April and May for a total of 2,539,900 jobs.
April estimates were 2,471,100, and the over-the-month change from March to April was determined to be a loss of 325,800 instead of the originally estimated loss of 323,500.
According to the households survey, the unemployment rate decreased two percentage points from April to May to 10.2 percent. The previously reported April unemployment rate of 11.3 percent was revised up to 12.2 percent.
The number of people actively participating in the labor force in May increased by 8,400 over the month to 3,063,200, and the number of people reporting themselves as employed increased by 69,600 to 2,750,700, causing the unemployment number to decrease by 61,200 and the unemployment rate to decline to 10.2 percent. The national unemployment rate decreased 1.4 percent in May to 13.3 percent.
Over the year, the average workweek for all private nonfarm employees increased from 33.2 to 33.7 hours, and average hourly earnings increased from $30.22 to $31.39.
Private sectors that saw the biggest job gains over the month were leisure and hospitality with about 29,700 jobs; educational and health services, 23,000; other services, 6,700; manufacturing, 6,500; and construction, 5,900. The largest over-the-month declines were in government, 12,000; information, 1,300; and mining and logging, 400.
Over the year, nonfarm payroll jobs decreased 236,200, with a decline of 221,500 in the private sector and 14,700 in government. The largest private-sector job losses were in leisure and hospitality; trade, transportation and utilities; and educational and health services. There were no private-sector job gains over the year.
Since last year, the unemployment rate has gone up by 7.4 percent from 2.8 percent. The participating Colorado labor force decreased 69,800, total employment decreased 293,900, and the unemployed population increased 224,100. The national unemployment rate increased from 3.6 percent in May 2019 to 13.3 percent in May 2020.
Nonfarm payroll job estimates based on the business establishment survey are intended to measure the number of jobs, not the number of people employed. The unemployment rate, labor force, labor force participation, total employment and number of unemployed people are based on the household survey.
The business establishment survey covers about seven times as many households surveyed and is therefore considered a more reliable indicator of economic conditions by the department. Because estimates are based on two separate surveys, results can occasionally seem conflicting.
More information can be found on colmigateway.com and bls.gov
