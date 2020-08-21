When the board of trustees next meets Aug. 25, it will hold public hearings for the annexation of the Sange de Cristo Electric Association property into Buena Vista town limits, and will vote on whether to approve two questions for the November general election ballot related to allowing retail cannabis sales in BV.
The board is also scheduled to hear a request for a letter of support from Read McCullough of the Chaffee Housing Trust to aid in the Trust’s application for grants, as well as a discussion on a possible measure to allow the Chaffee County Community Foundation to administer the town’s COVID-19 relief funds to area nonprofits through the fall and winter.
The CCCF would select recipients for the relief funding in a manner similar to how it handles Buena Vista’s community grant funds.
Town administrator Phillip Puckett said that the concept was under consideration in Salida and Poncha Springs, and that the three municipalities may pool their funding to create a larger grant source for area non-profits.
Three public hearings will be held on the question of annexing three parcels of land that together make up the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association property into town limits.
If the following resolutions approving Sangre de Cristo’s annexation request are approved, the trustees will then need to hold a fourth hearing to properly zone the new town land.
The Aug. 25 meeting will be the last regular meeting the board has scheduled before the September deadline to put questions on the November general election ballot, and, although it at first appeared that the board would decide on the contentious issue themselves, trustees are now considering asking voters whether they would like retail cannabis businesses to operate in Buena Vista.
Trustees will vote Tuesday to approve ballot language that will reference an ordinance the board has been drafting over its past few meetings. If the ballot language is approved, the draft ordinance will be available for review in full at Town Hall.
The second question would ask voters to approve a special sales tax on retail cannabis sold in BV.
