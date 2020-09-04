Trustees will get an update on, and potentially consider adoption of, the architectural design guidelines drafted by the town’s Historical Preservation Commission at the next meeting of the Buena Vista board of trustees on Sept. 8.
The design guidelines have been in the works since 2019, and would aim to inform builders in the Main Street district of ways they might design their new construction to be visually congruent with the town’s historic structures that date back to the late 19th century.
The extent of the actual authority of the guidelines will be determined by the trustees, if they choose to approve the document at all.
The board will hear the latest update from the HPC on the draft, which has been in the public review phase of its drafting, in a work session before the board’s official meeting.
During the official meeting, the board may consider whether to adopt the ADG as a part of the town’s unified development code.
The guidelines suggest that the ADG would be used as a supplement to the town’s Unified Development Code for structures being built in the area defined by the document as historic East Main.
It includes the intersection of Main Street and U.S 24 from the west to the intersection of East Main Street and South Main Street to the east and one block both north and south to include alleys.
The document outlines the HPC’s suggested role in the building process as an advisory one in which the Historic Preservation Commission would review the design of the building that is required through the UDC to receive a building permit and submit a recommendation to the town.
If adopted into code, the ADG would direct the town’s planning department to consult the guidelines when advising builders through the design of their buildings.
On the draft agenda for Tuesday’s meeting is a discussion of modifications to the town’s special event permitting policy to take into account an increase in interest in hosting “ a little more impromptu and a little smaller than traditional special events,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett.
“I don’t know yet if we’re going to have actual code change drafted for consideration or if this is going to be strictly conversation with the board, bringing them up to speed with our current code and current special event requirements and what we’re seeing with gatherings or parades,” Puckett said.
With the potential for an increase in events that may be political in nature, Puckett said the board may consider code changes that would need to balance citizens’ right to free speech with public safety.
“What should generate a requirement for a permit is ‘Does this pose a public safety concern?’ What potentially creates a situation where we need to plan ahead with folks or have staffing like police resources prepared in case there is a public safety situation,” Puckett said.
Traditionally, the size limit that requires a special event permit is 200 people, which has served well to keep the town out of small events like family reunions or small gatherings of people exercising their First Amendment rights.
“If it starts to get above a certain size, then it does start to become a bit of a public safety concern,” he said. “What we’re basically doing right now is talking through what are those situations that cross that line and we should require a permit for it?”
