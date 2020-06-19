The Buena Vista board of trustees will hear from incoming police chief Dean Morgan about the police department’s standard operating procedures.
Trustees discussed bringing in the new chief, who officially begins the position July 24 following the retirement of Jimmy Tidwell, at their last meeting. Members of the public urged Mayor Duff Lacy to sign a pledge to review and reform police procedures as a nationwide spotlight shines on use of force by some police departments.
The work session, which starts at 6 p.m., Tuesday, will give trustees an opportunity to hear from both Morgan, now a sergeant who has been with BVPD since 2010, and Tidwell, who retires next month after 34 years with BVPD including 24 as police chief.
“Things like use of force, disciplinary procedures, things like that,” will likely be what trustees focus their attention on, said town administrator Phillip Puckett. “And how (the SOP) are reviewed and updated on a regular basis, just cover the basics of how that stuff works.
The Town of Buena Vista and BVPD issued a news release last week denouncing the treatment of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis Police Department officers. A video showing Floyd’s arresting officer putting pressure on Floyd’s neck with his knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Floyd died soon after.
The video has inspired protest and outrage across the country.
Tidwell himself called the conduct of the MPD officers “a disgrace to every law enforcement officer in America.
BVPD’s standard operating procedures are available for view by the public at BVPD.
In their regular meeting at 7 p.m., the board is scheduled to discuss a transfer of liquor license from the Adventure Hub to Black Burro Bikes, which recently relocated to the space on Front Loop in South Main.
They’ll also discuss a memorandum of understanding between Chaffee County and its local governments that allows municipalities autonomy in seeking COVID-19 relief aid through the CARES Act.
