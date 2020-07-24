The Buena Vista board of trustees will be back to an all-virtual meeting format through Zoom when they next meet July 28.
At that meeting, the board is scheduled to hold a Water 101 work session to brief the newly seated board on the complexities of Colorado water law, as well as some of the water projects the town has planned.
In the regular meeting, members of the Buena Vista Police Department will take oaths of office.
The board will also continue its discussion of potentially bringing retail cannabis sales to Buena Vista. Last meeting, the board voted to direct town staff to bring forward a draft ordinance as a topic on conversation on what the town’s cannabis code would look like.
The board has not taken any official action on allowing recreational sales so far.
The board is also scheduled to hear a presentation from Becky Gray, the director of Chaffee County’s Office of Housing, on the long-gestating intergovernmental agreement that would create a multijurisdictional housing authority.
“It’s really the legal formation of that authority,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett. “The IGA spells out how it’s formed, what the function of that authority, how it operates and how the participating jurisdictions play a role in the board.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.