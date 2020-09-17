In a brief specially called meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Buena Vista Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve a change of contract to Dibble Engineering that will extend seal coat work along Taxiway A of the Central Colorado Regional Airport.
The change would increase the total contracted amount by $37,401 to a total of $271,587 and increase the length of taxiway to be treated by 23,449 square yards.
The taxiway resurfacing project is funded through a grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation with a total budget of $388,889, 90% of which will be paid by CDOT.
The total cost for the original paving project came in under budget, leaving a surplus of $42,016.
