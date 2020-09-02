Last week, the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce board of directors announced that events coordinator Melissa Traynham would be stepping up as the chamber’s executive director.
That decision was an organic move, said Traynham, given that COVID-19 had prompted the cancellation of most of the chamber’s events, leading her to take on more work that was in line with her past experience as a director of non-profits.
“The work that I was doing was really that of someone who would be in an executive director position rather than just the events, because I’d moved my scope beyond event planning,” she said. “My focus started to shift more toward building relationships in the county, working with the (small business development center), Salida Chamber, Salida Business Alliance and the (Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation) on development opportunities for our small businesses … (events coordinator) wasn’t really the role I was playing in those meetings.”
Traynham helped lead fundraising and communication campaigns with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, The American Red Cross, and WorldDenver. In addition, prior to joining the Chamber team she served as Executive Director for CU Peru, a global health NGO based in Denver, according to the news release from the chamber board announcing her promotion.
“I do think a lot of the work I was doing in those areas was working with donors and people donating to a 501©-3 charitable organization to help seed programs and results that were related to the mission of that organization,” Traynham said. “Here at the chamber, it’s a lot of the same thing other than the fact that it’s membership based and the mission is to enhance our small businesses and the economic vitality of the community. I think a lot of the overarching strategies for how to manage a chamber and how to manage a 501©-3 organization just translate.”
The chamber currently operates as a two-person staff, with Traynham and member outreach coordinator Jon Cobb. Seated at desks six feet apart from one another, they have to work cohesively and flexibly together, Traynham said.
“We do have to be really flexible and diverse and go from a marketing to events to membership to strategy,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdowns aimed at stopping its spread have made 2020 an uncertain time for businesses, through which Traynham said the chamber worked to increase its communication with members and other local businesses.
The chamber also formed a coalition with the Salida chamber, the Central Mountain SBDC, and the Salida Business Alliance, called The Chaffee County Small Business Coalition.
The Coalition released a COVID small business needs assessment survey to collect feedback on business concerns as the pandemic continues into the winter.
“What we’re working on now is, now that the summer’s coming to an end and we’re moving into the shoulder season, making sure we’re getting information from businesses so that we can come together and support them in the winter and the slower seasons, whether that’s through training opportunities, being an advocate to the town and trustees for what they need so we can be a single voice for our businesses,’ Traynham said.
The survey closed Wednesday.
Traynham said that businesses are expressing, through the results of the survey and to the chamber directly, “a fear of closures again, to have another shutdown. We’re hearing a lot about that. Employment is something that we’re hearing, and just finding, when people can start hiring back, the workforce and having the skilled bodies to hire back. Then going into the slow season, it’s already hard for businesses, so, with the pandemic, what’s that going to look like?”
