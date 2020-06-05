The last photo in The Chaffee County Times was the town of Wild Horse with a Midland engine on the tracks.
The photo is from Buena Vista Heritage collection. It was identified by Jim Thompson and Joe Cogan and by email from J. David Holt.
Joe told me his uncle Jerry Cogan worked for the Midland Railroad.
Wild Horse was located in the Fourmile area, south of the tunnels on CR 371.
Nothing is left of the town but there are homes built where some of Wild Horse once stood.
The town had a railroad repair yard with a turntable which was later replaced with a wye in 1903.
The wye allowed the Rio Grande and the Midland to exchange track usage. There was a water tank, a depot and a number of buildings for the railroad men and families.
Joe Cogan said his father worked for the Midland RR at this stop.
Dr. Newell had a small dog he walked on the Midland Railroad bed before the trestles were torn down.
Louise Steel told me he was walking the high trestle just before getting to Wild Horse when his dog fell to his death off the trestle.
Dr. Newell never used the trestle again.
He walked down the gully and back up rather than use the trestle. W
hen you walk the Midland Trail you can see the abutments for this trestle.
Wild Horse was established in 1887 and built in this area because there was not room on Midland Hill where their depot was located.
It was later made a helper station in 1912 and a division point in 1917.
The four tunnels still used on the county road were built in a direct line and one of few places where an engineer could see through all four tunnels as he started through them.
The tunnels were built because, as can still be seen, the Denver and Rio Grande tracks used all the available space along the river.
The tunnels were numbered 12, 13, 14 and 15. The big rock called Elephant Rock was used as a backdrop for excursion train photos.
The advertised price for these excursions was $1.50 for a round trip from Colorado Springs. Sand and dirt have filled in a number of feet around Elephant Rock now.
One of the last recorded accidents on the Midland happened at the tunnels in 1917. The brakeman on a freight running north out of Wild Horse started walking on the top of the cars, back to the caboose and forgot the tunnels.
He hit his head on the first tunnel and was knocked unconscious, but was not seriously injured and recovered.
The two railroads sometimes had races in this area and they were pretty evenly matched, but as the Rio Grande got bigger engines they easily beat out the Midland.
There were occasions when the Rio Grande track was washed out with high water in the spring.
Then they had an agreement with the Midland to share their tracks in this area. Rockslides could derail both trains in this area.
The Midland ran its last passenger train through Buena Vista and Wild Horse in 1918 and its last freight train in 1921.
The track and steel trestles were dismantled for scrap during WWII.
