The purpose behind the Safe Business Certificate/Safe Business Checklist is to reopen county business safely for customers as well as employees.
Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt said that, while reopening, the county is attempting to avoid a worst-case scenario in which a surge of COVID-19 cases come at the peak of the summer season.
“It would decimate us,” Felt said, if the county would see a sudden increase in coronavirus cases around July 4.
“It would be Climax closing times two,” he said, referring to the 1980s molybdenum mine closing north of Leadville, eliminating 3,000-plus jobs, some 900 in the county.
To avoid this scenario, he said officials of Chaffee County Public Health & Environmental Health, commissioners, county elected officials, mayors and municipal officials, law enforcement and EMS staff and others have been meeting daily in a digital roundtable to discuss how to reopen businesses closed due to the virus.
“I’ve been criticized because some feel the county is opening up business too fast,” Felt said, “and from businesses for being too slow about opening.
“We’ve been working to find a sweet spot.”
Felt said he and other members of the roundtable chose not to take the road being taken in Fremont County, where officials are “throwing the doors open and letting the chips fall where they may,” regarding the coronavirus.
“We can’t do that,” he said. “We’re going to do everything we can to get the economy open but with guardrails in place.
“We don’t want another Italy.”
After extensive discussion, Felt said, the roundtable group came up with the safe business plan, a proposal that received unanimous support from participants involved.
While the plan has the force of law behind it from state statutes and civil remedies, “that is not the spirit of what we want to do,” Felt said. “The idea is to get voluntary buy-in from business owners.”
Enforcement of the plan will be through the health department with an assist from other county departments.
The plan is not about writing tickets, he said, but helping businesses comply. If necessary, the program will provide masks, gloves and sanitizer.
Felt said he was proud of the effort that’s gone into putting together a plan going forward for the county.
“A lot of thought went into this every day.
“No one asked to be in this situation, but it’s where we all are.
“We’re trying to find that spot between protecting public health and the economic health of the county.
“The idea is to keep people safe. If we crash and burn this summer we have a whole new set of problems.
“We’re trying to be as fair and reasonable as we can.”
