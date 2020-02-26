A three vehicle slide-off Sunday on U.S. 50 near Monarch, at about mile marker 205, caused closure of the westbound highway lane but no injuries.
The first vehicle, a 2101 Jeep Patriot driven by Merrick Daugherty, 25, of Denver was the first to slide off the road at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Kris Galyean said there was a lot of ski traffic on the road and the weather was bad.
Merrick’s Jeep slid off the roadway and down an embankment.
Two other vehicles, a 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by Sienna Elmer, 39, of West Jordan, Utah, and a 2017 Toyota Tacoma driven by Tanya Tripp, 34, of Buena Vista also slid off the road, possibly in reaction to the first slide-off.
All three drivers were cited for improper mountain driving.
Tripp was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with excessive blood alcohol content as a result of the incident.
Colorado Department of Transportation reported the crash was cleared and U.S. 50 was open in both directions by 4:16 a.m.
