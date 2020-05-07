Last weekend, the first phase of Chaffee County’s reopening process went into effect following 6 weeks of Stay at Home measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. Business owners in several industries resumed work after more than a month of being unable to do so.
Chaffee County has generally followed the lead of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in what public measures to take in the effort to flatten the curve and limit the transmission of a virus that can cause a potentially fatal respiratory disease.
The plan to get Chaffee County back open for business is more gradual than the one the state put forward after Polis transitioned Colorado from Safe at Home to Safer at Home at the end of last month.
“We are taking a thoughtful, phased approach to reopening to continuously assess the impact that each phase has on our healthcare system and on our community’s health,” said Andrea Carlstrom, the director of Chaffee County Public and Environmental Health. “Obviously, economic health is so important, so we are taking the time to assist our local businesses with the support and guidance to open as safely as possible to protect the health of employees and customers alike.”
The county is requiring businesses to complete a safe business checklist to receive a certificate to reopen. Carlstrom said that over 400 businesses throughout the county had submitted their safety plans, although not all will be able to open immediately per the county’s phasing plan.
The county is also working with essential and critical businesses to certify that they are also following safety precautions such as social distancing, wearing masks and sanitizing.
On May 1, personal services including salons, tattoo parlors, dog grooming, massage therapy, non-permitted construction, libraries, retail stores, personal trainers working with less than four people, art galleries and real estate offices were given the green light to open if they felt comfortable doing so.
The gradual process extends to June 1, when businesses like lodging and river outfitters may open.
Unprecedented economics
The current oldest living person in America was still just a child the last time a pandemic struck the United States, so organizations and businesses throughout the country are working to navigate a situation that is wholly unprecedented in our lifetimes.
Dave Blazer is the chair of the Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation, member of the recently-founded Chaffee County Economic Recovery Team and owner of the Trailhead, an outdoor retailer on East Main Street in Buena Vista that reopened Friday.
Blazer said that “at this point, we still are getting questions from people, but I think now we’re moving past the phase of questions, necessarily, and getting into being able to get different industries, different groups, different business owners into the ‘Okay, are you ready to open’ phase and ensuring that all those people are ready.”
“Basically, ‘When are we going to open up, and how?,’” said Wendell Pryor, the EDC’s executive director.
The function of the Economic Recovery Team has been to create different groups focused on different industries and discussing the particular challenges the pandemic shutdown brought their businesses.
Still, in week one of the reopening effort, some business owners expressed frustration with the county.
“It’s been confusing since day one,” said Marcus Trusty, owner of Peak Fitness. “What’s essential, what’s not essential, what’s allowed, what’s not allowed. We’ve had to request clarification on closures, we’ve tried to request clarification on opening guidelines and procedures. We’re told that we can open in some fashion on the 16th, but we don’t have any guidance on what that looks like, specifically, from the county.”
Trusty was able to open his gym at the beginning of the month for use by personal trainers in small groups, and will be able to open up to individuals on May 16.
In terms of the general feedback the EDC has received, Pryor said that “we’re hearing that people aren’t having issues with (the recertification process), that the certification is getting turned around quickly.
“I think the general spirit of the business community is that they want to participate in safe, responsible practices that keep their businesses safe and secure and keeps the community and the public at large safe,” Pryor said, “and they want to do their part to, one, get the county opened in a safe way and two, to keep their businesses safe.”
Trusty still has his own mitigation plan for when Peak Fitness reopens in full: “The overall objective is to create an environment that protects the health and safety of employees and members, or users of the gym,” Trusty said. “We have a mitigation plan that we’re going to follow through the month of May, and when we’re able to open to our membership, we’ve disabled half of our cardio equipment, so no member’s right next to anybody using the equipment, so there’s 6 feet between each operable machine.
“In our regular gym space we’ve allocated about 200 square-feet per person. We won’t be using our locker room or shower facility,” he said.
Others are opening cautiously as the era of social distancing continues.
“It’s been a slow process. I think we’re all just going to take it really slow to see how it goes, said Molly Taparauskas of the BV Healing Center, which was able to resume work in massage therapy last Friday. “We’re just kind of taking it day by day … It’s kind of like, ‘Okay, I’m open,’ but I know, at least for myself, I’m not advertising that I’m open. I’m just working with clients that have reached out to me. Not taking on new clients at the moment.”
Looking into the future, she’ll have to cut the number of clients she can see in a day “by about half,” she said, “in order to comply with disinfecting and making sure people don’t cross paths. So that’s a big deal for me. I have to wear a mask, everyone who walks in has to wear a mask. Temperature taking. I think the biggest impact is I’m going to lose about half my business complying.”
Taparauskas said that her experience working with the county has been “really positive. I think they communicated really well, they’ve been there to answer questions and the certificate was really a breeze.”
Some of her clients were eager to get back in for an appointment, while others are still apprehensive, she said.
Hugh Kampling, owner of The Doghouse, a mobile pet grooming salon servicing Chaffee County, said that his business has been “crazy, chaotic, great,” since being able to return to work. “I basically sent out messages to all my current customers and told them I was closed when the quarantine came down, and as soon as I let everyone know I was up and running I got booked up, slammed, and I’m booked up through the end of the month right now.”
Because the human-to-human interaction in Kampling’s business model is fairly limited anyway – he accepts the client’s dog, takes the dog to be cleaned in his mobile salon, then returns the dog – he feels that he should have been excempted from the county’s first wave of business closures, especially at a time when cleanliness is on everyone’s mind.
“When the whole thing happened, when corona hit, I couldn’t understand why I wasn’t considered essential, because the health and cleanliness of a dog reflects on your health and cleanliness. … If people want to stay healthy and clean, they should have their pets stay healthy and clean at their houses,” he said. “I was trying to plead my case to the health department saying, ‘Hey, I don’t have interactions with people, really. It’s minimal, 2 minutes while I accept their dog and return their dog.’ But while I was trying to plead my case, that’s when Gov. Polis put down the at-home orders.”
The quarantine period was crushing for Kampling, he said, but now people seem more at ease using the mobile service.
At H&Co. Salon in South Main, Heather Threlkel was happy to see many of her clients return this past weekend, although COVID restrictions made the experience less welcoming than she would have preferred.
“It’s more than just hair, these clients have been with you through the good times and the bad times. Not being able to see your clients and be there for them, that was really hard,” she said.
Threlkel, too, was frustrated by the county’s handling of the reopening, considering the strict sanitization standards that cosmetologists are held to normally by the Department of Regulatory Affairs. She acknowledges that it would be virtually impossible for the county to have attended to the peculiarities of every kind of job.
“So having those rules, which have been changed and added onto, plus county guidelines, it’s been interesting, because even though the county supersedes anything at the state, we still want to follow DORA because they’re the ones who hold our license,” she said.
“I don’t believe they fully understand what we’re doing with DORA, so they just did basic rules for everyone … I think that they’re doing the best that they can, because no one’s ever gone through this with what we have now. I think everyone, including the county, is doing the best that they can,” Threkel said. “I think it’s frustrating for the business owners because there’s no real foresight. We’re just seeing how everything goes as it comes, which is all we can do.”
Beyond a complex situation
Carlin Walsh, CEO of Elevation Brewing in Salida and a member of the EDC board, acknowledged that some businesses had frustrations with the process, and that many of those frustrations were valid.
“If someone had told us in early February that our economy was going to look like it does today, we all would have said ‘There’s no way that’s going to happen.’ In other words, we’re shocked at what’s happened,” Walsh said.
“So I think the criticisms that come out about the initial effort, while understandable, are not necessarily taking into account how complex this whole situation is,” he said. “There are so many nuances in each industry that there is going to be further exploration into how lodging or restaurants are opened versus manufacturing facilities or retail facilities.
“There’s going to be differences across the board, and we’re not necessarily going to know those differences until we really start getting deep into this,” Walsh said.
While the pandemic, like most pervasive hardships, can act as a crucible that shows the ways that people are different, even divided, it can also provide opportunities for the business community to figure out new ways to work together.
“It’s been really cool to see people take this seriously and incredibly difficult challenge for literally everyone. It’s been across the entire playing field of business in this county, and I think that everyone is hopeful that we’ll get to something that looks like normal this summer,” Blazer said. “But, you know, it still feels like it’s moving so fast and there’s still so many variables to balance this equation, I think everyone’s going to continue working as diligently as possible to be able to provide a really renewed level of ingenuity. I think that’s going to play a big factor in what the summer looks like and the fall looks like in this county.”
For Blazer, groups cropping up to help navigate this period, like the Economic Recovery Task Force, are promising examples of a spirit of collaboration between businesses in this small mountain community.
“That’s what’s going to drive some of that ingenuity for this county as a whole,” he said. “It weaves a really cool fabric between who we are and who we want to be.”
At his retail business the Trailhead, Blazer said that his staff is “ready to get back to work, so it feels good that we’re able to open in a limited capacity and still be available for our county.”
“Change is always uncomfortable, as change should be, because you’re growing and learning,” Threlkel said. “People are definitively going to be respectful of other people’s space and their presence. Hopefully, I would think, with social distance, people are going to follow the rules and going to be kind and respectful of each others and not so much ourselves, keeping everyone safe and all doing our part. I feel like whenever everyone’s doing their part it kind of keeps the community together, that we’re all in this together.
“We’re going to be so happy the day we can finally actually be together, and we’re going to appreciate that,” Threlkel said.
