Students at Buena Vista Middle School returned to in-person learning Wednesday following a 2-week quarantine due to a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 at Buena Vista Middle and High School.
To date, no transmission of the virus has been reported within the schools.
A weekly update from the BV school district issued Monday clarified the rationale for moving the middle school, but not the high school, to remote learning for two weeks.
“All protocols for determining close contacts were used in decision-making. The Response Team made the final determinations for each school based on the published guidance for exposure periods in determining ‘close contacts,’ The update explains. “Quarantines last for 2 weeks for known close contacts. Because of the timing of exposure and the long weekend, the quarantine for the middle school began on Thursday, 9/17, the last time the school was in contact with the positive case, so it ends two weeks later. The high school was not in contact with the positive confirmed case within 48 hours, so did not need to quarantine.”
Some families in the district did not receive emergency text updates about the quarantine on the evening of Monday, Sept. 21 due to a failure with the alert system.
“We immediately worked with our alert system company and the issue was resolved. We appreciate your understanding of this unexpected and unknown break in communication,” the update said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.