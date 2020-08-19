Bret Picciolo with Charter Spectrum Communications, said that a third party working in the Buena Vista area cut a Charter Spectrum fiber cable shortly before noon Monday, causing the loss of internet and phone service in the Buena Vista area.
Picciolo said that as of 5 p.m. Monday, a Charter Spectrum crew was working on fixing the problem.
Service was restored by Monday night.
