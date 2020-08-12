Sports and art will imitate life this school year with slow rollouts of seasons and competitions that may take different approaches from previous seasons.
The Colorado High School Activities Association is updating schools, coaches and activities participants via Bulletin updates on its web page.
The Buena Vista High School fall sports seasons began tey way it traditionally has, with golf’s short window of season already underway. Junior Chandler Smether’s 11th place 93 led the Demons to fourth in the 10-team tournament at Cedaredge Aug. 7.
The Demons cross country teams begin practice Wedneday, Aug. 12, with CHSAA setting Aug. 15 as the date for the first of seven fall competitions.
All of Buena Vista’s other nine other sports – basketball (first practice Jan. 4), competitive/sideline spirit (1/4), wrestling (1/4), football (2/22), gymnastics (3/1), volleyball (3/1), baseball (4/26), track and field (4/26) and soccer (4/26) – beginning practice sometime after the first of 2021.
“It’s certainly a change from our normal way of life. Our students are resilient and flexible,” said BVHS athletics/activities director Troy Baker. “We collectively understand the importance in honoring the requirements and mandates. Doing so we are protecting ourselves, and those around us and ultimately maybe saving the opportunity of having full sport seasons.”
First up will likely be the annual cross country meet along the shore of the Arkansas River at the Buena Vista River Park.
“We will be hosting a BV meet this year, but are ironing out a lot of the specifics to make it happen and make it safe,” says Demons cross country coach Julia Fuller.
Those specifics include but aren’t limited to a scheduling mess.
“Many races have either been canceled or dates changed recently,” Baker said. “We are navigating through those changes and looking for a date that will allow schools to attend.”
When that happens, expect strict guidelines.
“CHSAA requirements and mandates are stricter than local county health and we will be abiding by the CHSAA requirements and mandates that were approved by the governor’s office and the state COVID-19 Task Force,” Baker said. “Our coaches are prepared to educate our student-athletes in these practices and also model proper practice during these times.”
When that community supported BV meet happens, expect a different look to the start of the race, as well as traditional meets themselves.
Prep meets will only run varsity competitions with no open or junior varisty races.
Other changes include meets run as either a:
Wave start with a field of 50 athletes broken into two waves of 25 starting at least 3 minutes apart, or a
Time-trial start with a field of 50 ranked in order from fastest to slowest (seed times) with 15-30 yard separation between runners, essentially every 2 - 4 seconds to allow 45-90 feet at the start between competitors.
Athletes will come to the start line masked and will be required to keep the mask with them throughout the duration of the race.
Spectators remain in the undecided category.
Baker said “there are some cross country events that are not allowing any spectators and we will be faced with making that decision ourselves.”
World pandemic or not, fall prep athletes are ready.
“All in all the team is excited and grateful for the opportunity to have a season,” Fuller said. “If I know one thing about cross country runners it’s that they are adaptable to any situation that is thrown at them.”
Unexpected anticipated, especially this year.
“Usually it looks more like a big hill in a course, or unexpected snow on any given day. This year it looks like various requirements and safety precautions that everyone will have to follow” Fuller said. “And I think we would all agree that, if this is what it takes to have a season this year, we’re all in.”
The prep golf season is already on its way to a season limit of 198 holes.
“Mask are only worn as you arrive at the venue and anytime you are in the clubhouse,” says Demons coach Scott Crites. “On the course, players keep distance and flag sticks are always left in the cup.”
Another change to golf’s world of tradition – a lack of the reverential scorecard.
“Online scoring is being used so that exchanging of scorecards does not take place,” Crites noted.
And, of course as part of the physical education aspect of prep golf, the players walk.
Looking forward further into the unexpected, it’ll likely be the new normal, hurry up to wait and see, depends on what things are like.
“It is too early to know what the spring seasons will look like with respect to spectators,” Baker said. “We hope by then than that things have improved drastically allowing us to have a more normal experience for all involved.”
Music and speech may begin practicing this fall for competitions. Activities that do not include CHSAA-sanctioned competitions including plays and concerts will be determined by local school districts.
Local conditions and guidelines or restrictions will likely dermine what, when and where audience-filled venues may reopen.
“As far as performances, which are not sponsored by CHSAA but by local districts, we have not made any decisions,” says Buena Vista school district superintendent Lisa Yates. “We will need to see what is allowable for things like concerts and performances as we move into fall.”
