Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze reported Sunday that a female prisoner being housed within the county detention center has tested positive for COVID-19.
She is currently in segregation, separated from the rest of the jail population.
The woman was transported to the detention facility on June 22 after deputies determined she had an outstanding arrest warrant in Fremont County with a $10,000 cash only bond.
Before admittance to the detention facility, COVID protocol was followed and she was checked for any symptoms of coronavirus. She showed no symptoms, Spezze said.
Before moving anyone into the general population, jail staff test them for COVID-19. It was because of this fail safe that staff determined she was positive for the virus.
Chaffee County Public Health was contacted immediately and they continue to work closely with the detention center to ensure they use the best procedures to care for the infected woman and staff, Spezze said.
Spezze said arrangements are underway to test anyone who came into close contact with the woman to determine infection and prevent continued spread.
Chaffee County Attorney Jennifer Davis said the woman’s name could not be released due to HIPAA, Spezze said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.