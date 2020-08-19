The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has been requested by the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an allegation of obscenity involving an adult at The Pony Patch at Doolittle Ranch in the county, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze reported.
Agents with the CBI have conducted interviews and other analysis to determine the circumstances surrounding this allegation of an adult showing pornographic material to a juvenile at the facility.
Herbert Lucas Scott, age 20, Salida, was taken into custody without incident and faces charges of Obscenity (C.R.S. 18-7-102), a class 6 felony and unlawful sexual contact, a class one misdemeanor. He was taken to the Chaffee County Jail.
CBI agents ask families to speak with their children who may have been in contact with Scott, and to call a designated tip line (303-239-4148) to report any inappropriate behavior that may have occurred.
Few details are available at this time because of the nature of the investigation and juvenile involvement, Spezze wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.