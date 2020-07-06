Jason Luther Willis, 42, was arrested north of Buena Vista Saturday following a slow-speed chase on a low-powered scooter, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze reported Sunday.
Willis has attempted to elude officers on several occasions, Spezze wrote in an email. As deputies attempted to contact him Saturday, Willis fled on a “low-power scooter.”
Officers pursued Willis throughout Buena Vista until north of Buena Vista he allegedly got the scooter stuck on railroad tracks, Spezze reported. He attempted to flee on foot when deputies were subsequently able to arrest him.
Willis was medically cleared by Chaffee EMS and transported to the Chaffee County Detention Facility where he was booked on the following charges:
Driving under the influence, resisting arrest, reckless driving, felony warrant Park County, felony warrant Chaffee County (no bond), misdemeanor warrant (Buena Vista Police Department), felony failure to appear warrant (Chaffee County no bond).
Buena Vista Police Department and Colorado Parks and Wildlife assisted with the pursuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.