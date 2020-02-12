Chaffee County commissioners informally agreed Tuesday to continue the resolution for the Seven Peaks music festival special event permit until their Feb. 18 meeting in Buena Vista, at the request of festival organizer Live Nation.
Commissioner Greg Felt said Live Nation contacted the county requesting an extra week to review the resolution, which would approve the festival during Labor Day weekend in Buena Vista.
In other business commissioners unanimously approved a contract between the sheriff’s office and Lexipol LLC, not to exceed $60,000, for future training.
Sheriff John Spezze said Lexipol would provide weekly training for both deputies and jail personnel that incorporates all the latest laws and procedures, and information will be tracked and reported back to Spezze.
“Each employee will have their own tracking account,” Spezze said. “This will let the department see how they are doing week to week. We can also use Lexipol’s input for setting procedures and standards.”
Guidestone Colorado requested a fee waiver for use of Chaffee County Fairgrounds, which commissioners unanimously approved.
Guidestone will host a 10-person Americorps crew May 4-15 to “assist with assembling infrastructure and preparing the farm, school gardens and (Hutchinson) Homestead for the summer growing and education season.”
The Americorps crew will camp at the fairgrounds and use the exhibit hall kitchen for dinners.
The cost, which commissioners waived, for camping and use of the kitchen for a week would have been about $1,980.
In return the Americorps crew will spend one day doing landscaping projects at the fairgrounds.
