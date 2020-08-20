The Buena Vista school district will begin the fall semester next Thursday, Aug. 27.
In July, district superintendent Lisa Yates introduced a a multi-tiered decision tree outlining how the district would react to a changing COVID-19 situation this fall while striving toward the goal of having “Every Student, Every Day” physically present in class.
Under the decision tree, developed by the district with consultation from Chaffee County Public Health, if there are no cases of COVID-19 in the schools, if the 2-week average of test positives remains stable, local hospital capacity is stable and the capacity to test and trace is adequate, school will be in session, in person.
If a coronavirus outbreak occurs at the schools, the district’s response would move from Green to Blue to Red phases according to the severity, and with that, instruction would rely more on online services.
For individual students who need to miss school, the district’s Homebound services permit a student to receive services from the school for up to 90 days, with re-evaluation from the Homebound team every 30 days.
“A family would need to make an appointment with their medical provider and then contact the school office and/or nurse to schedule a time for a homebound conference during which a plan would be made with the team,’ Yates said.
Although the decision to return to school in person has been a point of controversy around the nation and, like so many things related to the COVID-19 response, highly politicized, BVSD’s position has always been steadfastly in favor of in-person learning as superior to online instruction in providing a constructive learning environment.
“We believe in-person learning is the pathway for our mission of equitable access and high levels of student success for all. As long as we are able to be in-person, as the science data allows, we will do so,” Yates said.
“Online learning does not have proven educational evidence for supporting the growth, achievement and overall wellbeing of most students.
“We have plans in place for groups of students or all students to shift to remote as we need to assess, quarantine, or move fully remote due to science data,” She said. “Our teachers are prepared and expect there will be increased absences for individuals and even groups.”
Yates said that, to date, the district has not seen a decrease in student enrollment.
Colorado does offer public online schools that would be considered part of a homeschool plan by the school district.
“Homeschool credits are accepted by the district with demonstrated achievement on either state assessments, by district assessments, and course content of online or parent-provided content to determine acceptance for graduation,” Yates said.
