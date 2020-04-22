While Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday that Colorado’s stay-at-home order would expire on Sunday, schools will continue to be closed to in-person instruction through the next phase of COVID-19 precautions: “Safer at Home.”
A news release from the governor’s office announcing the protocol shift said that K-12 school districts and postsecondary institutions would continue to suspend in-person learning until the end of the school year next month.
“While we are saddened to know we will not be returning together, this was expected, and we will continue a high level of connection with all of our students,” said Buena Vista school district superintendent Lisa Yates in a letter to district families Tuesday. “As well, we will continue to work with our local public health agency to create plans for phased, small groups of students to return to the building for pick up of personal items, eventual return of student devices and books and other closing activities.
“We will do so with strict physical distancing practices in place and following all established protocols. We want our students to be able to end this most unusual school year with some visual closures and connections to the spaces where they have grown this year. Plans will be forthcoming.”
The announcement also effectively ends the high school spring sports season.
“To our student-athletes, and especially our seniors, we are so very sorry you are not able to participate this year. Our hearts are heavy for you,” Yates said.
Rhonda Blanford-Green, the commissioner of the Colorado High School Activities Association said that all “performances, festivals, competitions, regular season and culminating CHSAA-sanctioned spring activities and athletics for the remainder of the 2020 season, ending on June 1,” were canceled.
“We have proceeded with cautious optimism, holding on to a thread of hope that the spring season would be able to realistically resume, knowing that the health and safety of our sports communities would dictate our course of action,” Blanford-Green said in a statement Tuesday. “It was our hope to be able to create the memories because we understood what it meant to our high school communities – especially seniors – statewide.”
Blanford-Green said that 30 other state high school athletic associations had made the decision to cancel the remainder of the spring season.
Yates called the extension of the district’s at-home distance learning “anticipated and likely not a surprise to most. However, with it now being a reality, we all need to pay attention to our mindsets regarding this extension,” she said.
“There will likely be new challenges ahead in the remainder of the school year; there is an immediate challenge I believe we need to address together: Four additional weeks will take a toll on sustaining engagement for students, teachers and families alike,” she said.
“Our driving question will be to ask ourselves, ‘How can we keep them coming back?’ Families, keep encouraging your children, continue to give them space to explore their interests and be assured knowing we will get back on track in achieving academic milestones in time.”
Yates said that the district’s meal program would continue through the end of the school year, and that the district is looking into the need for extending the program through the summer as well.
