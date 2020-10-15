On Monday, Buena Vista school district board members discussed a project proposal put forward at its previous meeting that would build a new district facility to house a kindergarten and preschool space as well as affordable housing for district employees.
The proposal would build a multi-story, multi-use development with at least 20,000 square feet of commercial space for use by the school district, as well as an early childhood facility for children under four.
At the board’s last meeting in September, Chaffee County Community Foundation executive director Joseph Teipel updated the board on some of the potential funding sources for the project, which is intended to be funded with minimal financial burden on the district, and without the district needing to go back to taxpayers seeking a bond so soon after asking the public to help fund its new middle and high school building.
Monday evening, board members were intrigued by the concept, but expressed reservations about committing to it before hearing more specifics about how the project would be funded.
“Joseph’s conversation was incredibly creative, it was definitely turning over stones I never expected to find. I think it is a bit of a pie in the sky hope and fingers-crossed pursuit. It’s hard to operate with that future, I think,” said board vice-president Ken McMurry. “I’m not saying we shouldn’t pursue it, I just think it’s unlikely that it would materialize in a way the district could benefit from.”
McMurry conceded, “That’s based on nothing but my instincts.”
“It sounds intriguing, but there are just so many variables,” said Jessica Crites.
“So, it sounds like having more information about how the whole tax crediting or how the funding would work?” asked district superintendent Lisa Yates about what further information the board would need.
“And how the partners will get together,” said Erik Phillips. “That’s the big puzzle piece, the question mark. Can we do all the different pieces he’s talking about on the same property, in the same building. Can we make that work? (Teipel) clarified a lot of my questions and made me a lot more comfortable with the whole idea while he was here. The questions I asked he answered really clearly. But the question is, can we do this? Has it been done before? Where has it been done before and how well did it work?”
Board president Suzette Hachmann thought back to when the district was working with the town of Buena Vista on the land swap that culminated in a new baseball field for the district and an affordable housing complex built on the site of the old ballfield.
“It’s not something we were thinking about doing, we weren’t planning on building a baseball field, so that made it harder to decide if we wanted to pursue it,” Hachmann said. “This one does solve some problems that we’re going to be facing soon, so that helps us want to pursue it.’
For Hachmann, the looming question was the amount of money that the district would need to contribute to the building project.
“There’s a maximum amount of money we could contribute to this. I don’t know what that is, we should figure that out. And we probably won’t know until we know what our financial situation is in the next couple years,” she said. “I’m afraid of saying ‘yes, we want to pursue this, we think it’s a good idea, let’s go down this road,’ but then the number we have to contribute is just outside of our budget and we have to back out. That just looks like we wasted all this time.”
Brett Mitchell said “”From my perspective it is something we need to look into further, because of not only a kindergarten and preschool building, but if it were to work out, where we got it all together, it gives us an affordable housing option for teachers. That’s another thing we’ve got a huge issue with. If they can make it work, I think it’s definitely worth continuing forward.”
