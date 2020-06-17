Buena Vista school district officials heard “promising data supporting a return to school in the fall,” said superintendent Lisa Yates in her weekly update about the effort to ensure the district will return to classes in-person next semester.
In the weekly letter released Monday, Yates said that Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom expressed “her commitment to assist (the district) in a return to school that is responsive to changing health data.”
A meeting on June 19 between county officials and members of the Buena Vista and Salida school boards will continue a discussion begun last week on the county-wide coordination effort to return all Chaffee County students to in person learning, she said.
“While Salida and BV School District plans may not be identical, they have the same goal getting students back to school in the best interest of learning, equity of access for all, county and school economic recovery, and the psychological well being of all,” Yates said.
Yates also shared that Gov. Jared Polis had dedicated $6 million to support Colorado Digital Learning Solutions, a nonprofit contracted by the state to provide supplemental online education for students in Colorado public schools.
With CDLS services offered to districts at a reduced cost, “BV Schools can invest its time and talent in quality in person learning,” Yates said.
The district will host an open house gathering for the family of Rosalyne Cope at the Buena Vista High School football practice fields.
Yates said last week that Cope, who had finished 8th grade this year, had died.
“All community, students, staff, families are welcome to share condolences at an open field gathering with the Cope family at the BV Middle and High School fields on Thursday, June 18, between 9-11 a.m.
Notes will be available to leave for the family as well as baskets for gifts and flowers. The Copes will receive any who would like to be with them.
The gathering is happening with guidance from Chaffee County Health and in accordance with current orders. We ask all to respect distancing in the outdoor space and bring a face covering and sign in at the designated area.
