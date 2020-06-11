Buena Vista school district superintendent Lisa Yates outlined the district’s plan so far for returning to in-person learning when school resumes in the fall.
Yates said that Gov. Jared Polis told a teleconference meeting of Colorado school superintendents that he was confident school would return “more or less typical of what school usually is” in the fall, Yates told the school district board of directors at their Monday evening meeting. “We could plan for groups of what our typical class size is to be in school. He also had the state epidemiologist on, and she made comment on how this is not affecting school age groups as much as older age groups, so that gives us more reason to continue with our plan to open up schools and then just be ready in the event that another resurgence (of COVID-19) occurs.”
As a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, district schools moved to an online, at-home teaching model beginning in late March and continued through the end of the spring semester. While the COVID-19 pandemic still hangs over the country, Yates has said that the district is committed to returning students to school campuses and to the routine of school as usual.
In a letter to school district families last weekend, Yates described some of the work the district has been doing to strive toward that goal in the first of a promised weekly updates on the re-opening process.
The district will also be hosting Zoom teleconference meetings for families every Monday from 5-5:45 p.m. to exchange information and ask questions about the process.
At Monday’s Zoom meeting, Yates reiterated the information shared in the letter to families, describing the importance of having schools, especially rural schools, open for in-person learning as having impacts on the economy, as well as mental health.
“I think we’ve all seen some of the psychological impacts of a lack of connection, and schools really do help to provide that,” Yates said.
Yates said in the letter that the district would continue to provide free meals through June, defraying another economic impact of the school closure for families who may have depended on school lunches to feed their children.
“In a call with Colorado superintendents on Friday, the governor shared state epidemiological data as evidence for the optimism in a return to in person learning in groups of typical class size (20-30). As you know, the Buena Vista school district has been committed to and planning for a full in person learning environment, so we are well ahead in our preparations,” Yates said.
As of June 2, the district has begun meeting with county medical professionals, including Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom.
“This collaboration will enhance protocols for screening and general practices for our nurses. The most effective strategy we have to keep our schools open for in person learning is for each of us to stay home from school when we exhibit symptoms,” Yates said.
On Wednesday, Carlstrom will visit school sites and “provide additional guidance for re-opening plans,” Yates said.
Yates said that the district’s weekly Monday meeting on June 22 will also include medical providers and Carlstrom on the call.
Schools will be using plexiglass dividers and other clear protections when students return, Yates said, but she can’t yet answer definitively whether students will be required to wear masks when classes resume.
“While investing in a return to in-person learning, the district will not do so recklessly or without the guidance of our local public health and medical provider assistance. The district will also spend the coming weeks preparing for alternate plans should a full return to school not be possible due to a resurgence of the virus in our community,” Yates said.
In the event that school cannot resume in-person in the fall, Yates shared three alternatives that are currently being explored:
A rolling start/stop, in which the school would be prepared for a 2-week closure of the school due to an outbreak by having an extended school calendar prepared. Some at-home learning would take place during this time, but for the most part, students would make up classes missed during the closure later in the year.
Another concept involves dividing the student population into two groups that would attend class on alternating days.
“Group A attends school on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and Group B attends school on Tuesday/Thursday. The following week, Group A attends Tues/Thurs and Group B on M/W/F,” Yates said. “Or, this same approach could be used by having Group A attend in the mornings and Group B attend in the afternoons. When students are not in school, home learning assignments would be provided. In other words, there would be increased home learning and responsibility in this model.”
The third alternative would use the same two-group model as above, but have each group attend school in alternating weeks.
“Group A would go to school for one full week, then be at home the following week while Group B attends school. This model seeks to build in isolation time when symptoms might manifest and have shortened contagion period. Again, this model is dependent on home learning and responsibility,” Yates said.
