Here’s what you missed from the Feb. 10 meeting of the Buena Vista school district’s board of directors meeting:
1 The board approved a lease with the town of Buena Vista that will allow the town to officially take control over two gravel lots immediately to the north of the district administration building on Court Street during the summer months as additional public parking.
2 The board held an educational showcase of how district schools were exemplifying one of its “Seven C” values.
This month, the board looked at Character Centered, and school administrators offered up examples from BVHS’s Orange-Out last week to benefit the McFee family. Also noted were charitable events put the middle school takes part in like the BV Cares basketball game and St. Baldrick’s Day event, a service learning project by a Chaffee County High School student to show people what it’s like to live with hearing loss, to spotlighting learning goals at Avery-Parsons Elementary, even those as incremental as “to put punctuation at the end of my sentence.”
3 Board members also briefly discussed lessons learned from “Leadership is an Art,” the book by Max DePree, the CEO and president of the Herman Miller office furniture company, which the board is reading
