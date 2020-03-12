Here are three things to take away from the March 9 meeting of the Buena Vista school board:
1 The board approved contracts for principals at Avery-Parsons Elementary School and Chaffee County High School.
Emily Madler, the district’s instructional coach, will take over as the elementary school principal following interim principal Judy Lynn.
Christine Bailey, who has been serving as interim principal of CCHS, will continue as the school’s principal.
Monday evening’s agenda placed both contracts under the consent agenda, a list of routine items that the board can approve all at once with a single voice vote.
Bailey’s contract was approved through consent vote, while board vice-president Ken McMurry motioned that Madler’s contract be removed from the consent vote and considered separately. Madler’s contract was approved by a 6-1 roll call vote, with McMurry voting against.
2 District superintendent Lisa Yates said that the district was working with Chaffee County Public Health on its preparedness plan for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
“We continue to have weekly scenario meetings where we say ‘What would happen if,’ and Public Health has been in those meetings as well,” Yates said. “I feel like we are as prepared as we can be. We’re really following the direction of Public Health.”
In the event that the county recommended limiting large groups of people gathering, which would include school, most likely for an incubation period of several weeks, “what we’ve told staff is ‘be in that soft mode of thinking, okay, over the next 2 weeks what would I do if I needed to do online (instruction)?’” Yates said.
For kindergarten and elementary school students, teachers are looking ahead to practice materials that they could send home with students, she said.
Yates said that, if the schools need to make up classes during the summer, “that would be problematic at the middle and high school, because we really cannot run school out of that building during the summer. So, if that should be the case – I’m not expecting that at all. I don’t think that’s how this will be addressed – we’d have to use the elementary school and alternate times for elementary, middle and high school.”
3 The board approved the school calendar for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years.
