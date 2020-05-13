School principals walked through the process their schools would be going through to bring the thoroughly eventful 2019-2020 school year to an end, giving closure to students after the last two months of the school year abruptly moved out of the classroom and into the home at Monday’s meeting of the Buena Vista school board.
At the middle and high schools, students will be allowed to enter the Buena Vista Middle and High School building in small groups by grade level beginning at the end of this week going into the next.
At the high school, students will be let into the school in groups of 9 or less beginning with seniors on Friday, juniors on Monday, sophomores on Tuesday and freshmen on Wednesday, principal Kevin Denton.
“Just trying to bring in 9 kids at a time, they’ll have a little sheet that shows them what they’ve got to go do and check off and do a lot of the same things that everyone else is doing. Get their yearbook, check out with Jeanne (Shane), clean their locker,” Denton said.
At the middle school, likewise, students will be checking out.
“We sent a survey out to parents, asking what their preference is for whether they want to send their kid in person or utilize our drive through, in which case we’ll get their belongings and we’ll do an exchange where they will hand us back items that belong to the school such as tablets, grade books, calculators, things like that. Ukeleles, even, that have been on loan. Then we’ll get their items out. We’ll clean out their locker for them and give them a bag,” BVMS principal John Emilsson said.
The other option in the survey, which Emilsson said that 75 percent of responding families chose, would be an in-person end of the year event, done safely with social distancing, of course.
“We’re going to do our best to set up cones and space out the proper social distancing thing so the kids will have a chance to see each other, their teachers, there are a few students who still haven’t registered for classes next fall, so we hope to catch a few of those kids as well,” he said. “I think it’s encouraging that people think if we do it right, do it safe, it’s going to be okay. I think the kids would really like to have some closure.”
At the Grove Early School, director Lynelle Denton said the school would also be focused on giving closure to the preschool students.
“The kids can come into the classroom with their parents and blow some bubbles into the air to say goodbye, or something like that, say goodbye to their teachers and then plant a seed in our garden so we can send them videos throughout the summer,” she said. “They’re looking forward to saying goodbye to their classrooms. We’re trying to make the classrooms look just like when they left, because that visual experience, especially for preschoolers, is pretty important.”
Avery-Parsons Elementary School principal Emily Madler said that the end of the year would bring “a range of emotions.
“It is sad. It was always sad for me in the classrooms at the end of the year when you leave that group of students, and yet for some of these students, they haven’t been with other kids now for two months, so the excitement around getting to see each other and their teachers … getting the opportunity to be with others is important to them and is exciting.”
The school will be holding a special celebration for their graduating fifth graders as well, she said.
