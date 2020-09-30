The Buena Vista school district board of directors heard an update from Joseph Teipel, the executive director of the Chaffee County Community Foundation, on a partnership concept he introduced at the beginning of the year that would fund a multi-use development for the district.
“Can the Chaffee County Community Foundation support the school district in its need for pre-K space by bringing together multiple different uses in a single development?” Teipel asked the board at its meeting Monday evening. “The whole hypothesis behind this is we want to bring these different pieces together in order to provide space for the district where you don’t have to go back to taxpayers to ask for that funding. We’re putting together other funding sources.”
One of the sources that Teipel expressed the greatest interest in was New Markets Tax Credits.
The proposal presented to the board at an in-person meeting at the district administration building board room in January, would build a multi-story, multi-use development with at least 20,000 square feet of commercial space for use by the school district, as well as an early childhood facility for children under four.
Upstairs, the facility would bring 20 to 30 affordable rental and ownership housing units, Teipel said.
Chaffee Housing Trust was named as a potential partner in the concept, meaning the units would be deed-restricted to be sold to low-income residents in perpetuity. They would likely be reserved for residents making 80 percent of the average median income or less.
Teipel’s proposal suggested that the CCCF could purchase the land on which the structure would be built, the grassy field located just northwest of the district administration building – currently occupied by little other than a solitary stone archway – and bind the project under a ground lease.
Teipel said Monday that the CCCF was working with a local attorney on exploring ground lease options.
The district would need to contribute to the project through the ground lease and some cash, “which would ideally be kept as low as possible and can fit within capital reserves the district already has or could be added to through the sale of other assets,” Teipel said.
“My hope is that over the next month and a half I’ll be able to hone in more on some of these details and present more information come mid-November,” he said.
“There’s still a lot of questions that need to be answered, but my hope is that we can find that sweet spot where the district puts forth land, a ground lease and cash that is within your obligations, and that we’re able to provide that pre-K space within that framework.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.