Here’s what you missed from Tuesday’s meeting of the Buena Vista board of trustees:
1 The board made three votes that will put a question of whether town should allow the sale of retail marijuana on the Nov. 3 ballot.
A second question on whether the town should collect a special sales tax on marijuana sales will also appear on the ballot.
First, the board approved a draft ordinance that would repeal the town’s existing medical marijuana code and replace it with new code that updates the medical marijuana provisions and adds an allowance of retail sales.
The board then passed resolutions to put the sales tax question, as well as an advisory question referencing the ordinance, on the ballot.
If voters approve the advisory question, the draft ordinance will be taken up for consideration by trustees again, where they will presumably pass it in accordance with the will of the voters.
The full text of the ordinance will be available for review at Buena Vista’s town hall and online.
2 In another multi-measure extravaganza Tuesday evening, trustees welcomed Sangre de Cristo Electric Association into Buena Vista town limits, approving the annexation of three parcels that make up the Sangre de Cristo property, including a substation owned by Tri-State Electric.
The board also voted to zone the new area of town as Highway Commercial.
Speaking to the board over a teleconference call, SdCEA chief executive Paul Erickson said that the move to annex had been in the works since he first started at the company in 2006.
“I think this is a really important step to explore new ways for the town and Sangre de Cristo Electric to work together,” Erickson said.
3 The board voted to direct town staff to work with the Chaffee County Community Foundation in redirecting some of the COVID-19 relief funding the town received through the CARES Act to assist local non-profits who may be financially harmed by the pandemic.
“As our schools open during a time of uncertainty, we anticipate that there will be pressure on organizations such as Boys & Girls Club and GARNA to expand their ability to assist in youth development. In addition, other non-profits that provide basic needs – food, shelter, clothing, safety – will be in need of funds to offset costs directly related to the impacts of COVID-19,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett in a memo to trustees describing the proposal.
The proposal would allocate $44,950 to this effort out of roughly $194,000 of total COVID relief funds the town has, Puckett said.
