Due to a positive case of COVID-19 at Salida High School all schools will move to remote learning Salida School District announced Tuesday.
“Based on protocol over the summer and through discussions today with our COVID-19 response team, we have decided to move to remote learning for the rest of the week,” a press release stated.
The district released students early on Tuesday.
The school district will be remote learning for the remainder of this week.
All after school activities have been cancelled for the week.
