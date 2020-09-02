Sales tax returns for June were up by 8.52% over that month last year, according to the latest report from town treasurer Michelle Stoke.
The sales tax remitted to the town from the state was $393,253 in June, which is typically the third or fourth highest earning month for the town’s main source of revenue.
Last year, June brought in $362,374.89, which was a 9% over the year prior.
Stoke said this year’s returns in June were 4.35% over what was budgeted in revenue for that month. The town has collected $1,753,601.09 in sales tax revenue year to date, which is $291,602.04 over what was collected in the same period last year and $78,269.24 higher than what was projected.
Since last year, the town has been tracking the percentage of sales tax returns that come from remote sellers – online purchases from sellers without a traditional brick-and-mortar presence in BV – versus local business.
For June, 16% of sales came from remote sellers, and 84% from local sales, keeping in trend with a roughly 80-20 split the town has seen throughout the year.
That amounts to $266,147 in sales taxes gathered from local sales.
May saw 81 percent of its total sales tax returns come from local business.
February has seen the largest proportion of its returns come from local sales at 85 percent so far this year, and January saw the highest proportion of its returns come from remote sales at 29%.
In June 2019, 91% of the total sales tax remitted came from local sales, amounting to $274,836, a 3.26% drop year-to-year in the tax revenue generated by sales from local businesses.
