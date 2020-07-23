The Buena Vista board of trustees voted 4-2 July 7 to direct town staff to gather information relevant to drafting an ordinance that would allow the sale of retail cannabis in town limits.
The question of whether to allow retail sales was put to voters in 2016, where it was soundly defeated.
The vote earlier this month appeared to signal an interest among the majority of the board not to go down that same path in 2020, but instead to work out regulations regarding cannabis sales among its own 6-member body of elected representatives.
That move drew swift condemnation from some in the community, even though the board has not taken an official action on amending BV’s cannabis code.
Here’s a look at the steps the board needs to go through before retail sales would be allowed in BV:
What’s happened
• “The board directed staff to put on the agenda and bring back information on what would need to go into an ordinance to allow retail sales and shape what that looks like. All of the detail that defines how many, where they can go, what their signage can look like. Do we allow grow operations, or is it just retail? A lot of that detail has to be fleshed out in an ordinance.” – Town administrator Phillip Puckett.
• The board also directed staff to secure a spot on the ballot of Chaffee County’s coordinated election in November that could be used to ask voters to approve a special use tax for marijuana sales. The July 7 meeting was the last time the board would meet before the deadline to get a spot on the ballot had passed.
What could be coming
• “The board can adopt an ordinance that would make it legal and would allow retail sales and allow people to apply for a license to sell.” – Puckett
•”Another option is we continue discussion, draft an ordinance and they decide on or before Aug. 25 to put a ballot question in November asking the voters if they approve allowing retail sales … That’s how 2016 went. There was an ordinance drafted, and a ballot question.” – Puckett
•What’s the significance of Aug. 25? The board would need to approve by resolution, the language of the ballot question by its Aug. 25 meeting to meet the county’s deadlines to appear on the November ballot.
“Whether that’s asking the voters to allow retail sales, or to allow the town to charge an additional sales tax on retail marijuana sales, or both questions.” – Puckett
•”Just because they’re looking at what a draft ordinance is doesn’t mean they have to adopt it once it’s drafted … That is another option that’s out there.” – Puckett
• The special tax ballot question “kind of floats independently. It could be a question on the November ballot before the town even has an ordinance allowing it, allowing retail sales, and there are some cities and towns in Colorado that have done that.” – Puckett
• If the board does not approve ballot language by its Aug. 25 deadline, its next opportunity to bring the question forward would be in April 2022 or that following November.
• The town has the ability to conduct its own election parallel to the county election (voters would receive two ballots in the mail), but the Aug. 25 deadline would still apply either way.
