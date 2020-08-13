Here are three takeaways from the Buena Vista board of trustees’ Aug. 11 meeting:
1 Trustees continued discussion of an ordinance that would allow the sale of retail cannabis in Buena Vista and saw a plot twist Tuesday, as the board voted 4-2 that the issue should go to town voters on the November ballot.
Discussion on the fine points of the ordinance began at the trustees previous meeting at the end of July, and Tuesday’s follow-up to that lengthy conversation began with David Volpe saying that, due to the immense volume of messages he and other trustees have received since the retail cannabis issue was revived, he had changed his mind about the direction the board should take.
“What we’ve been discussing for the past couple weeks is where adults can purchase a product that is legal in the state of Colorado, and that’s all,” Volpe began. “I think if we were talking about who could buy it or where they could smoke their product or something substantive, it would be a little different, but that’s not what we’re talking about. We’re talking about how far they have to drive to purchase their product.
“That being said, there’s a large voice coming at us from a wide variety of people over the last couple of weeks who don’t agree with my point of view. And,” he said, “given that, and given the hypersensitivity and hyper-partisanship that we’re all experiencing as a community and as a nation right now, I may have reconsidered my stance on the issue, and perhaps it’s best that we just send it to a ballot in November.”
Norm Nyberg, who has been in favor of putting the issue to a citizen vote from the start, wasted no time in making a motion to send the question to the ballot in November.
Trustees Amy Eckstein and Devin Rowe voted against that motion, with Eckstein saying that “Trustees are decision-makers. That’s why we have these seats. Not everything goes to a vote.”
Eckstein also argued that the proposed ordinance being discussed was actually more conservative and strict in regulating cannabis businesses in BV than the medical-only code on the books now.
Rowe agreed with Eckstein, saying, “The way that I see it is that we are elected by the people of Buena Vista to represent and vote for the people of Buena Vista. We all represent different groups of our town … I represent and hang out and talk with different people than Trustee Volpe talks to, or Trustee Fay or Trustee Eckstein. And that’s why I felt like, if we had the support of the majority of the board to move forward with this, which we do, then we are representing the majority of the people of town.”
Libby Fay agreed with Eckstein and Rowe in their view of the authority of trustees to vote on the matter, but ultimately voted in favor of putting the issue on the ballot, saying that the question was too divisive in the community.
Trustees now have one more regularly scheduled meeting before the September deadline to finalize language for the two ballot questions to appear on the November ballot. The other question would ask voters to approve a special sales tax on retail cannabis sales.
When the question was last brought to voters in 2016, the measure failed with 550 against and 348 yes votes, a margin that surprised even those who had advocated against it, The Times reported.
2 Trustees received an update on a proposed public park on a section of the Rodeo Grounds that would be used in part by the local Unmanned Aerial Systems club. In other words, the park would be used for the flying of drones for recreational purposes, as well as training for first responders and wildland firefighters who are increasingly relying on drones as tools.
3 The board also approved a resolution supporting asking representatives at the federal level to direct COVID-19 relief funding directly to towns and cities rather than through states when the next round of Coronavirus relief is considered by Congress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.