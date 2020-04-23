DENVER – State prison officials are asking a judge to deny a request from a Buena Vista inmate to order them to take measures to reduce the threat of COVID-19 at the prison.
The prison system already has taken measures, the Department of Corrections asserted in its response to the inmate’s request.
Inmate James Faircloth made the request April 10 in a filing at the U.S. District Court for Colorado in Denver.
The department submitted its response Monday to Judge Raymond P. Moore.
The response also denied Faircloth’s assertion that two inmates at the Buena Vista prison complex have tested positive for the virus. Only one inmate has tested positive and is in quarantine, the department told the judge.
The Mail reported April 13 that Faircloth, in his request, asserted he is particularly vulnerable to the virus because he has serious health conditions. He also alleged the prison had not taken sufficient measures to reduce threat of spreading the virus.
He asked the judge to order DoC to release him because of the reasons he cited.
In opposing the request, the department told the judge that federal law puts considerable limitations on judges interfering with decisions of prison officials. The Colorado Attorney General’s Office represents DoC and filed Monday’s response.
The DoC also told Moore that Faircloth has applied for early release on the basis of special needs or medical parole. The department said it is considering his application.
Moore has not indicated when he may rule on the inmate’s request.
