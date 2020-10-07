Poncha Springs Board of Trustees approved a motion not to join the proposed Multi-Jurisdictional Housing Authority at this time, by a 4-2 vote.
Mayor Ben Scanga along with trustees Darryl Wilson, Tom Moore, Tina Perri-Mundy approved the motion while trustees Dean Edwards and J.D. Longwell dissented at Monday night’s meeting.
The decision came after an hour-long executive session.
