First responders were called to the Central Colorado Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon.
The Chaffee County Communications Center received information that a plane was on fire at the Buena Vista Airport at 1:47 p.m., according to a press release issued by Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze.
When emergency personnel arrived they learned that a single engine aircraft was taking off and was just becoming airborne when it hit the runway causing it to burst into flames, the release said. The plane came to rest just off the runway and the pilot was able to escape on his own.
The pilot, identity unknown, was transported to HRRMC by Chaffee County EMS and was then airlifted to a regional burn center.
The FAA and NTSB were both notified and will investigate the incident.
Also assisting were the BVPD, BV Fire and Chaffee Fire.
