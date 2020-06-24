The jury trial of Seldon Turnbull will likely be reset due to COVID-19 precautions regarding jury trials in the state.
Turnbull is charged with third-degree arson and insurance fraud in the March 17, 2017 fire that destroyed Pinon Court Cabins in Buena Vista.
He appeared by phone in District Court Wednesday for a pretrial readiness conference for a jury trial set for July 22-24.
While Turnbull’s attorney indicated they were ready to go to trial, 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy said that due to the current order from Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats on COVID-19 and operation of Colorado state courts, potential jury members cannot be summoned until Aug. 3.
Because Chaffee County’s courthouse configuration does not meet the needs for conducting a jury proceeding safely and therefore does not qualify for an exemption, Murphy said he would declare a mistrial when the principals meet July 22.
He said he would then have another 90 days to schedule a new trial in the case.
