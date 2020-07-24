An offer has been entered in the case against Phuong Nguyen, who was arrested May 27, following an alleged attempt to drive off a 1,000 foot cliff with her 5-year-old daughter in the car.
Nguyen was charged with attempted first-degree murder, a Class 2 felony at the time of her arrest.
Chaffee County Public Defender Magdalena Rosa told the court the offer had been entered and she had discussed it briefly with Nguyen, but would need time to discuss it further with the assistance of a Vietnamese interpreter and to confer with another lawyer regarding collateral consequences.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy set Nguyen’s next appearance for 2:15 p.m. Aug. 12.
