When the Buena Vista board of trustees next meets on Sept. 22, they’ll consider adopting an intergovernmental agreement that would create a multijurisdictional housing authority in the county.
The board is also scheduled to discuss changes to town code that would empower the town code enforcement officer to issue citations for certain violations, as well as a proposal from the South Main neighborhood that would allow consumption of alcoholic beverages on privately-owned but publicly-used areas like the Lawn and the Beach.
The board will receive an update on the Multijurisdictional Housing Authority in July from Becky Gray, the director of Chaffee County’s Office of Housing. The IGA is also being considered by the City of Salida, Town of Poncha Springs and the Chaffee County Commission.
If approved by each of those entities, the process would begin to elect the board of directors for the MHA, which would have greater autonomy than the office of housing in gathering funding, applying for grants and creating public projects to develop Chaffee County’s low-income housing.
Empowering the town’s code enforcement officer with the ability to issue citations is “something we’ve talked about the idea of before with the board,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett. “It would require a small code change to our process for issuing fines, things like that. The discussion Tuesday, we would just be sharing the proposal, the idea. If the board likes that, then we would bring back an ordinance to adjust our code.”
In the park surrounded by Front Loop in South Main, the northern half of the park is owned by the Surf Hotel, while the southern half is owned by the town of Buena Vista.
The Surf Hotel concept would involve “how they could comply with the town and liquor laws and be able to serve alcohol in those spots,” Puckett said.
“There’s also the idea of maybe a common consumption area on the town-owned parcel, or the town park area,” Puckett said. “There’s complications with that because of liquor laws.”
