Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort is excited to announce that its flagship restaurant is changing theme in celebration of the resort’s 140th anniversary.
The re-branding of the restaurant will retire the venerable name of The Princeton Club and mark the transformation to The Mary Murphy Steak House.
This includes moving from a semi-formal white tablecloth motif to family themed prime steakhouse dining experience.
The Mary Murphy dinner menu will feature a myriad of traditional steak-house themed offerings including USDA Prime grade steaks and a la carte side dishes. The menu will also include family friendly appetizers, sandwiches, and pasta dishes.
This change is in celebration of our historic affiliation with the significant mining heritage of St. Elmo and Chalk Creek Canyon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.