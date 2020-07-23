The driver of a cement truck that overturned at the intersection of U.S. Highways 24 and 285 midday Wednesday received minor scrapes and bruises from the incident, Colorado State Patrol said.
CSP was first dispatched to the rolled-over truck at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday, Captain Lloyd Smith said.
The driver, Corey Pollock, 34, was transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and ticketed for a traffic violation. Smith said the truck was going too fast for road conditions when it overturned.
Smith said the truck, a 2018 Kentworth, leaked cement and hydraulic fluid, but not diesel fuel.
The truck was towed by Gunsmoke Towing in nearby Johnson Village, Smith said.
At 12:38, a front end loader was brought to the scene at around 12:38 to help remove debris from the road. Later the Colorado Department of Transportation was requested to repair damage to the pavement. Repairs were completed at 2:06 p.m.
Traffic was allowed through in an alternating pattern throughout the road work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.