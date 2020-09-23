Buena Vista High School was closed to in-person instruction Tuesday to investigate a possible exposure to a positive case of COVID-19, Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom said.
The investigation found that the positive case was not at BVHS during the infection period, and the high school was cleared to return to in-person learning Wednesday.
High school students returned to classrooms Wednesday, however, as a result of the investigation, students at Buena Vista Middle School will remain in remote learning through Sept. 30, returning to campus on Oct. 1.
“The district follows all medical privacy guidelines and will not release specific information about persons involved in this case,” district superintendent Lisa Yates said in a letter to families Tuesday.
“We anticipated and have been preparing for this possibility, and still we know the reality can be unsettling,” Yates said. “The district understands when a class or school must quarantine, this is disruptive to family work schedules.
“Our commitment as a district is to continue to keep our schools open to in person learning while our county continues to have low transmission levels, hospitals are equipped, and testing results are available quickly,” she said.
“Quarantine of 2 weeks is a strategy to continue in person learning for most students, most of the time.”
