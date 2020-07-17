Last winter, the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area issued a new regulation – everybody swimming in a whitewater park has to be wearing a personal flotation device.
In the past, only children younger than 13 swimming in whitewater parks needed to wear life jackets, but the AHRA made the rule more extensive because of the growth in usage at the whitewater parks and how busy they have become.
“Let’s just make sure everybody is being safe,” said Tappan Brown, AHRA river ranger supervisor. “We decided everybody in whitewater parks should be wearing one.”
Lifejackets are also required for kids younger than 13 anywhere on the river within the AHRA and also for anyone riding in an inner-tube.
To help people comply with the rules and stay safe, the AHRA recently set up a loaner life jacket station near the Coors Boat Ramp in Salida and another near Buena Vista’s whitewater park is in the works.
Brown said in the past they’ve given some lifejackets away. This year, Brown said he reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard about a grant to provide more lifejackets to giveaway. He said they came back and said they would give AHRA grant money, but they wanted to see it used for a loaner station.
Brown said he then partnered with the city of Salida, who paid for the structure. Ark Welding built the loaner station.
Brown said that in the first grant cycle he received enough funding to outfit two stations with life jackets: the one in Salida and the future one in Buena Vista. He bought about 75 lifejackets with the grant money in three sizes: child, youth and adult universal.
They don’t put every lifejacket out every day, and so far almost all of them have been returned.
Eventually Brown said they want to add a loaner station in Cañon City as well, but probably not this year. He said he’s applying for a second grant that would outfit Cañon City as well as help purchase permanent signs for the structures.
“We’re encouraging folks to wear life jackets, return the life jackets and be safe,” Brown said. “We encourage everyone to wear a life jacket every time they recreate on the river regardless of age or ability.”
